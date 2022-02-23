ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
Japan extends grant to Al-Khidmat Karachi for provision of medical equipment

Press Release 23 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Government of Japan has generously extended a grant to Al-Khidmat Foundation, Karachi Region (Al-Khidmat Karachi) for the provision of medical equipment. The project has been approved under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) scheme.

The grant contract was signed on February 18, 2022 between the Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, ISOMURA Toshikazu and the Chief Executive of Al-Khidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig.

The grant has been provided by the government and people of Japan for the procurement of laparoscopy, ultrasound and X-Ray machines to medical facilitates where the needs of vulnerable patients are increasing.

Al-Khidmat has been operating healthcare services, disaster management, education, clean water etc. for more than 30 years. Al-Khidmat Karachi remains one of the prominent providers of healthcare in Karachi, with a focus on underserved segments of society.

Chief Executive of Al-Khidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig echoed the Consul-General’s sentiments and personally extended gratitude from the philanthropic community in Karachi and Pakistan to the people of Japan for their continued support and friendship in an effort to develop and improve the lives of Karachi’s most vulnerable.

