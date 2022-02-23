ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
SNGPL MD assures APTMA team of maximum gas supply

Recorder Report 23 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani has assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership of maximum gas supply to the export industry on priority. He also assured of the redressal of low gas pressure issues and lauded the role of the textile industry in creating jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting the exports of the country.

He was talking to Central Chairman of the Association Abdul Rahim Nasir, who called on him along with Chairman APTMA Northern Zone Hamid Zaman, Secretary-General Raza Baqir and Tahir Basharat Cheema, Energy Advisor on Tuesday.

MD SNGPL agreed to hold regular meetings of focal persons for the reconciliation of gas and GIDC bills.

On the issue of energy audit, Hamdani asked APTMA to develop efficiency audit TORs for further consideration by the concerned authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir urged the MD SNGPL to resume 100% gas supply, as the pressure of the winter season has been over. Also, he asked for the restoration of gas supply to those units which could not submit affidavits for different reasons.

According to him, the SNGPL should also allow the APTMA member mills to utilize system gas as per requirement irrespective of their daily quota in case of power shutdowns. He further urged the MD to allow 5 to 10 percent variation in the consumption against dedicated gas quota for the member mills.

Chairman APTMA Northern Zone Hamid Zaman pointed out that expeditious processing of load/ new connection applications is an urgent need of the hour to enable the industry to continue with the production of exportable consignments without interruption.

Also, he sought expeditious disposal of the applications relating to the extension in load. In addition, the account identification of consumers should not be changed if the APTMA member mills apply for a change of name, he added.

He proposed the MD that trivial matters like date extension of bills etc. may be delegated to regional offices for expeditious disposal.

MD SNGPL assured of sympathetically considering all suggestions for their implementation in the larger interest of the country’s exports and economic prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SNGPL APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir Tahir Basharat Cheema

