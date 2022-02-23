ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 23 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 171,230 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,867 tonnes of import cargo and 63,363 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesdat.

The total import cargo of 107,867 comprised of 53,668 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,121 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 775 tonnes of Urea, 7,753 tonnes of Wheat and 42,550 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 63,363 tonnes comprised of 47,224 tonnes of containerized cargo, 932 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,507 tonnes of Clinkers and 4,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

About, 8995 containers comprising of 4270 containers import and 4725 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 792 of 20’s and 1583 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 156 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1262 of 20’s and 476 of 40’s loaded containers while 147 of 20’s and 1182 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 10 ships namely, Wind S, Xin Hong Kong, OOCL Charleston, Kaley, Chemroad Queen, Alcyone, Lct Jewaher 1, Vimc Green, NZ Shanghai and Celsius Montreal have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 03 ship namely, Yantian Express, Actuaria and Szczecin Trader sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 09 cargoes namely, Tiger Integrity, Oriental Jasmine, MSC Eyra, Xin Yan Tian, Heilan Rising, Grace, PCT Dawn, Diy Ala and Hyundai Bangkok.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile two more ships, Lisa and Meghna Freedom carrying Containers and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four more ships, MSC Paris, Murwab, Neva and Clipper Hermood are expected to sail from QICT, EETL, MW and EVTL on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 135,710 tonnes, comprising 97,099 tonnes imports cargo and 38,611 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,889 Containers (962 TEUs Imports and 1,927 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two container ships Lisa and Maersk Atlanta are expected to take berths at Container Terminal’s Berth # 5 and 8 respectively on Tuesday, 22nd February, while two more container vessels, MSC Eyra and Seaspan Chiwan are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

