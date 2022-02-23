KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 22, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,012.18 High: 45,362.85 Low: 44,697.89 Net Change: 350.67 Volume (000): 112,199 Value (000): 5,852,600 Makt Cap (000) 1,851,540,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,083.90 NET CH. (+) 73.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,499.59 NET CH. (-) 78.29 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,199.89 NET CH. (+) 4.20 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,863.90 NET CH. (-) 105.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,952.43 NET CH. (-) 12.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,474.78 NET CH. (-) 148.58 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-February-2022 ====================================

