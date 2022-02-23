Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 22, 2022). ==================================== BR...
23 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 22, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,012.18
High: 45,362.85
Low: 44,697.89
Net Change: 350.67
Volume (000): 112,199
Value (000): 5,852,600
Makt Cap (000) 1,851,540,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,083.90
NET CH. (+) 73.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,499.59
NET CH. (-) 78.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,199.89
NET CH. (+) 4.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,863.90
NET CH. (-) 105.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,952.43
NET CH. (-) 12.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,474.78
NET CH. (-) 148.58
------------------------------------
As on: 22-February-2022
====================================
