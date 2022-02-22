ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Centre ready to deploy more Rangers in Karachi to control street crime: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior Minister says if Sindh government asks, federal govt is ready to assist
BR Web Desk 22 Feb, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that the federal government was ready to deploy more Rangers personnel in Karachi to control the rising incidents of street crime in the city.

"If the Sindh government asks, we are ready to increase [the deployment of] our Rangers forces. We are even ready to deploy them at police stations," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

"If [Sindh] Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ask us for any assistance, we are willing to provide it," he added.

Over 100 citizens robbed in Karachi’s Korangi area

Rashid said that the law and order situation in Karachi has gotten worse. "The situation that I saw in Karachi yesterday cannot be expressed in words ... it seems as if there is no law [and order] in Karachi and this could have adverse consequences."

Street crimes in Karachi have increased manifold in recent months. Last week, a group of armed robbers reportedly looted more than 100 citizens in Karachi's Korangi area.

In another incident, Athar Mateen, a senior producer at a private news channel in Karachi, was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in the North Nazimabad area.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the commitment to crush foreign-funded terrorists.

Talking about the upcoming visit of the Australian cricket team, the Interior Minister said "excellent arrangements had been made for the visiting team's security".

With regards to the political situation, Rashid said opposition parties would not get anything from their campaigns.

"If the opposition says they have kept their cards hidden, Imran Khan also keeps his cards close to his chest," he remarked. "Your talks, meetings and requests will not work."

Sindh Karachi Sindh govt Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid

Comments

1000 characters

Centre ready to deploy more Rangers in Karachi to control street crime: Sheikh Rashid

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

Against USD: Rupee closes at over 176 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions

EU plans to quickly finalise new sanctions against Russia

Pakistan gets 2 bids for mid-March LNG supply tender

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Antigen test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai, Sharjah from Pakistan

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Read more stories