Centre ready to deploy more Rangers in Karachi to control street crime: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that the federal government was ready to deploy more Rangers personnel in Karachi to control the rising incidents of street crime in the city.

"If the Sindh government asks, we are ready to increase [the deployment of] our Rangers forces. We are even ready to deploy them at police stations," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

"If [Sindh] Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ask us for any assistance, we are willing to provide it," he added.

Over 100 citizens robbed in Karachi’s Korangi area

Rashid said that the law and order situation in Karachi has gotten worse. "The situation that I saw in Karachi yesterday cannot be expressed in words ... it seems as if there is no law [and order] in Karachi and this could have adverse consequences."

Street crimes in Karachi have increased manifold in recent months. Last week, a group of armed robbers reportedly looted more than 100 citizens in Karachi's Korangi area.

In another incident, Athar Mateen, a senior producer at a private news channel in Karachi, was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in the North Nazimabad area.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the commitment to crush foreign-funded terrorists.

Talking about the upcoming visit of the Australian cricket team, the Interior Minister said "excellent arrangements had been made for the visiting team's security".

With regards to the political situation, Rashid said opposition parties would not get anything from their campaigns.

"If the opposition says they have kept their cards hidden, Imran Khan also keeps his cards close to his chest," he remarked. "Your talks, meetings and requests will not work."