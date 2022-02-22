ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Pakistan gets 2 bids for mid-March LNG supply tender

  • Pakistan LNG did not receive any offers to import a cargo for March 2-3 delivery
Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan LNG has received bids for only one of the two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes it had sought through prompt tenders for delivery in March after its long-term sellers were unable to deliver cargoes, a source familiar with the matter said.

Pakistan LNG did not receive any offers to import a cargo for March 2-3 delivery, the source said, adding QP Trading and ENOC have submitted bids for supply of a parcel during March 10-11.

QP Trading, a unit of Qatar Petroleum, has offered to sell LNG at $25.12/million British thermal units (mmBtu), while ENOC has quoted $26.1625/mmBTU, the source said.

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

LNG Pakistan LNG LNG prices LNG export

