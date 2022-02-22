Pakistan gets 2 bids for mid-March LNG supply tender

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan LNG has received bids for only one of the two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes it had sought through prompt tenders for delivery in March after its long-term sellers were unable to deliver cargoes, a source familiar with the matter said.

Pakistan LNG did not receive any offers to import a cargo for March 2-3 delivery, the source said, adding QP Trading and ENOC have submitted bids for supply of a parcel during March 10-11.

QP Trading, a unit of Qatar Petroleum, has offered to sell LNG at $25.12/million British thermal units (mmBtu), while ENOC has quoted $26.1625/mmBTU, the source said.

