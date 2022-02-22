Faulty submarine cable causes internet disruption in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Tuesday that citizens could face internet disruption due to a cut reported in Trans World (TW1) submarine cable system.

In a statement, the PTA said that a fault was reported around 6pm on Monday which caused an outage of international bandwidth, it was reported. This may result in degradation of internet services for users of Transworld bandwidth, the statement added.

“The consortium is arranging adhoc bandwidth to minimise the impact. Efforts are going on to ascertain exact location of the fault and expected restoration time."

Such incidents are becoming more frequent in Pakistan with a disruption recently reported on January 1. The PTA in a statement had said that a fault was reported in the international submarine cable, SMW4, operated by the PTCL, in the Indian Ocean.

Prior to that, a fault in one of the international submarine cables was also reported in December that affected some internet traffic in peak hours.