ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Faulty submarine cable causes internet disruption in Pakistan

  • PTA says efforts ongoing to ascertain restoration time
BR Web Desk 22 Feb, 2022

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Tuesday that citizens could face internet disruption due to a cut reported in Trans World (TW1) submarine cable system.

In a statement, the PTA said that a fault was reported around 6pm on Monday which caused an outage of international bandwidth, it was reported. This may result in degradation of internet services for users of Transworld bandwidth, the statement added.

“The consortium is arranging adhoc bandwidth to minimise the impact. Efforts are going on to ascertain exact location of the fault and expected restoration time."

SMW4 fault: Internet users may experience problems: PTA

Such incidents are becoming more frequent in Pakistan with a disruption recently reported on January 1. The PTA in a statement had said that a fault was reported in the international submarine cable, SMW4, operated by the PTCL, in the Indian Ocean.

Prior to that, a fault in one of the international submarine cables was also reported in December that affected some internet traffic in peak hours.

Pakistan PTA Pakistan Telecommunication Authority internet

Comments

1000 characters

Faulty submarine cable causes internet disruption in Pakistan

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

Against USD: Rupee closes at over 176 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine escalation: Oil prices near $100 a barrel, highest since 2014

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable

Antigen test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai, Sharjah from Pakistan

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Iran's Raisi calls on international community to reject US sanctions

Read more stories