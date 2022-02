VIENNA: Gas supplies from Russia are running normally and in line with agreed contracts, Austria's OMV said on Tuesday after an escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

"Currently, the gas supply is running as usual and in accordance with the contract," the company said.

OMV added that it could also get supplies from Norway as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US and Qatar, and that it has access to spot markets.