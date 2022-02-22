ANL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.7%)
ASC 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.09%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.36%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.89%)
FFL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
FNEL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.09%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.52%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.9%)
MLCF 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.46%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.85%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.32%)
TPLP 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.75%)
TREET 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.56%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.84%)
WAVES 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,571 Decreased By -50 (-1.08%)
BR30 16,804 Decreased By -660 (-3.78%)
KSE100 45,040 Decreased By -322.9 (-0.71%)
KSE30 17,532 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.84%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close with big losses

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than three percent Tuesday morning over fears about a possible Russia-Ukraine war and as tech firms were hit by fresh concerns of a crackdown by China.

Equity markets across Asia have been sent tumbling after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ramping up geopolitical tensions and fears of a conflict.

The move came hours after the Kremlin appeared to pour cold water on a potential summit with US President Joe Biden and led to condemnation from world leaders and warnings Moscow would be hit with a series of sanctions.

The news added to an already dour mood in Hong Kong, where tech firms were hit by concerns Beijing will resume its crackdown on the sector following a report that regulators had ordered a probe into state firms' links with Alibaba fintech arm Ant Group.

Stocks skid, oil pops as Ukraine crisis deepens

The Hang Seng Index dived more than three percent at one point but made a marginal recovery to end the day down 2.69 percent, or 650.07 points, at 23,520.00.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.96 percent, or 33.47 points to 3,457.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.23 percent, or 28.50 points, to 2,297.30.

China's biggest state-owned firms and banks were told to begin a new round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant and its subsidiaries, Bloomberg News said.

Mainland authorities have since 2020 embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on alleged anti-competitive practices by Alibaba and other domestic tech giants.

The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.89 percent off, with market heavyweight Alibaba down more than three percent, while food delivery firm Meituan lost more than five percent.

Hong Kong stocks Alibaba

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks close with big losses

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine escalation: Oil prices near $100 a barrel, highest since 2014

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses turn south as Ukraine crisis deepens

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Read more stories