ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.92%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.30 (-5.13%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
CNERGY 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
FFL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.7%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.53%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.55%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.14%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
PRL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 35.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.32%)
TELE 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.77%)
TPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.03%)
TPLP 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.25%)
TREET 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-4.34%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.06%)
WAVES 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.78%)
BR100 4,550 Decreased By -70.8 (-1.53%)
BR30 16,749 Decreased By -714.8 (-4.09%)
KSE100 44,835 Decreased By -527.5 (-1.16%)
KSE30 17,444 Decreased By -237.1 (-1.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rising inflation shaves UK budget surplus in January

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Fast-rising inflation pushed up the British government's debt interest bill sharply in January, reducing the seasonal start-of-the-year budget surplus in the public finances, official data showed on Tuesday.

Excluding state banks, the surplus totalled 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) last month - when income tax revenues typically flood in - compared with an average forecast of 3.5 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the first time that the monthly budget figures did not go into the red since the pandemic struck two years ago, but the surplus was smaller than is usual for January.

Inflation, which is running at a 30-year high, pushed up the government's bill from interest payments on debt to 6.1 billion pounds in January, an increase of 4.5 billion pounds from the same month last year.

Luxury sector undaunted by Covid, soaring inflation

In the 2021/22 financial year so far, between April 2021 and January 2022, Britain borrowed 138.5 billion pounds, about half the amount in the same period a year earlier, which included the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Rising inflation shaves UK budget surplus in January

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses turn south as Ukraine crisis deepens

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Read more stories