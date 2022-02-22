ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.92%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.35%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
AVN 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.74%)
BOP 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
FFL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.92%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.53%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
GGL 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.55%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.15%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.14%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
PRL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 35.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.32%)
TELE 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.77%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.96%)
TPLP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-5.95%)
TREET 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-4.34%)
TRG 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -5.71 (-6.88%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.06%)
WAVES 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.78%)
BR100 4,550 Decreased By -70.8 (-1.53%)
BR30 16,760 Decreased By -703.3 (-4.03%)
KSE100 44,851 Decreased By -511.5 (-1.13%)
KSE30 17,452 Decreased By -229 (-1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Airline SAS launches 7.5bn SEK savings plan, to raise more cash after losses widen

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

STOCKHOLM: Airline SAS reported on Tuesday a wider loss for its November through January quarter and said it would launch a new transformation programme across its business and look to raise new capital.

The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal first-quarter loss before tax of 2.60 billion Swedish crowns ($275.20 million) against a year-earlier 1.92 billion loss.

SAS, which like other airlines has been hard-hit by the pandemic and a collapse in air travel, said in a statement it would fully transform its business, including its network, fleet, labour agreements and other cost structures, aiming to save 7.5 billion crowns.

Kuwait Airways says to buy 31 Airbus jets in $6bn deal

"(A) 7.5 billion annual cost reduction plan paves the way for undertaking a complete revitalization of SAS' balance sheet and to substantially strengthen SAS' liquidity position," it said.

"The success of the plan and the ability to attract potential new capital relies on SAS fully achieving the SEK 7.5 billion annual cost take out plan which in turn depends upon SAS stakeholders' full participation."

Sweden denmark Airline SAS

Comments

1000 characters

Airline SAS launches 7.5bn SEK savings plan, to raise more cash after losses widen

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses turn south as Ukraine crisis deepens

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Read more stories