Palm oil may test resistance zone of 5,794-5,868 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance zone of 5,794-5,868 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 5,986 ringgit.

The rises over the past two days confirm a continuation of the uptrend, which is developing within a rising wedge.

The upper trendline of the pattern suggests a target range of 5,794-5,868 ringgit.

Support is at 5,608 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into the 5,484-5,558 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, what was thought to be a round top below 5,821 ringgit seems to be developing into a flat continuation pattern.

The contract is expected to retest a resistance at 5,821 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 6,112 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.