ANL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.7%)
ASC 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.09%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.36%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.89%)
FFL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
FNEL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.09%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.52%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.9%)
MLCF 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.46%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.85%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.32%)
TPLP 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.75%)
TREET 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.56%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.84%)
WAVES 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -51 (-1.1%)
BR30 16,790 Decreased By -673.4 (-3.86%)
KSE100 45,058 Decreased By -304.9 (-0.67%)
KSE30 17,537 Decreased By -143.8 (-0.81%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Indian shares slide as Russia-Ukraine crisis stokes crude price concerns

Reuters Updated 22 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares dropped on Tuesday and were set for their fifth straight session of losses, as investors dumped equities across the board on concerns that a fresh escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions could flare up oil prices and push inflation higher.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.59% to 16,933.40 by 0447 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.64% at 56,738.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, drawing US and European condemnation for acceleration of a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

"The situation is very fluid; if a response from the West is very swift and sharp then it will lead to further problems and rising crude prices is certainly a major headwind for India as it has inflationary consequence," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The fallout of this is that India's central bank could be forced to abandon its dovish monetary stance which it has been holding on to for last two years, unless there is a de-escalation in tensions, Vijayakumar added.

The Nifty 50 and S&P Sensex indexes have so far fallen over 2% this month on geopolitical tensions, concerns around inflation, and anticipated rate hikes by US Federal Reserve.

India shares extend losses

In Mumbai, the Nifty public sector bank index and the Nifty metal index were the top losers among other sub-indexes, falling 2% and 1.7%, respectively.

State-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the sole gainer on the Nifty 50 index, was up 0.40%, as oil prices jumped to a fresh seven-year high on growing fears over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Nifty Mid-Cap index and Nifty small-cap index were down 1.3% and 2.4%, respectively.

Indian share

