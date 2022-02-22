ANL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
ASC 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.61%)
AVN 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-3.19%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.91%)
GGGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
GGL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.56%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
PTC 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
TELE 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.56%)
TPL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.13%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.32%)
TREET 37.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.03%)
TRG 79.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.71%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
YOUW 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,610 Decreased By -10.9 (-0.24%)
BR30 17,115 Decreased By -348.3 (-1.99%)
KSE100 45,281 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,643 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Indian shares fall over 2% as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares dropped more than 2% on Tuesday and were set for their fifth straight session of losses, as investors dumped equities across the board due to an escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.56% to 16,938.20 by 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.62% at 56,750.87, after falling 2% each at the open.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, drawing US and European condemnation for acceleration of a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

India shares extend losses

In Mumbai, Nifty public sector bank index and Nifty IT index were the top losers among other sub-indexes, falling 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

Indian share

