ATC extends physical remand of Mohsin Baig till 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, extended physical remand of journalist Mohsin Baig for another two days in a case registered against him for allegedly attacking the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers and injuring one of them during a raid.

Police produced the accused Baig before ATC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich after completion of his previous three days physical remand and requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused to conduct further investigation from him as well as to recover some videos from his possession.

The court after hearing arguments of Baig’s counsel Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa and prosecution; reserved its judgement for some time. Later, while announcing its judgement it extended Baig’s remand till February 23.

Khosa, while objecting to the police’s request said that the police have misused the court’s remand and looted everything from the house of his client.

The court asked the prosecutor that is why they need further remand of the suspect. The prosecutor replied that the police required extension in remand of the accused for conducting his polygraphic test and want to recover some videos from the suspect.

Khosa said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) were in Baig’s house on Sunday.

The prosecutor said that polygraphic test of the accused will be conducted for matching his voice with some videos. On this, the judge said that Baig is in your custody for the last six days; what is your performance. The videos could not be recovered during the last six days, the prosecutor replied.

Baig’s counsel requested the court to allow them to meet with his client. On this, the judge said that the suspect is not a terrorist; you can meet him in the police station. The judge asked the lawyer to file an application, he will look into it.

The judge asked Baig do you have any video. To which, Baig said, no. I do not have any video, he said. He further said that the authorities have changed his medical report four times.

Khosa said that the police have so far not submitted medical report of his client before the court. He requested the court to summon medical report of Baig.

The judge asked Baig’s counsel to file an application for summoning medical record before the court. On this, the defence filed another application seeking provision of medical record. The court reserved its judgment for some time.

The court, while announcing its reserved judgment extended Baig’s remand till February 23 and also summoned Medical Superintendent (MS) Polyclinic along with record during the next hearing.

