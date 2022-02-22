ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
Approval of ‘Karachi Metropolitan University Bill’ an important step: Wahab

Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, and Sindh government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that approval of Karachi Metropolitan University Bill is an important step of Sindh Cabinet.

He said that through this law, Sindh government is giving Karachi Medical and Dental College the status of a public university, which will provide significant assistance to local students in the fields of vocational education and research. “The members of Sindh Cabinet deserve congratulations,” the administrator said in a statement.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab hoped that Karachi Medical and Dental College, while maintaining its excellent academic tradition, would achieve even better quality after getting the status of Metropolitan University.

He said that the students who graduate from here will render valuable services to the country and the nation in the field of medicine.

He said that Karachi Medical and Dental College, which is run under KMC, has so far been providing excellent education facilities to the middle class students in the field of medicine. However, now the responsibilities of this institution are going to increase further and it is expected that all the students, especially the students studying medicine, will complete their education with more diligence and dedication.

