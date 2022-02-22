Highly controversial ordinance

The two ordinances promulgated by the President of Pakistan have caused a considerable controversy in the country owing to a variety of reasons.

The approval to amendments to the cybercrime law through an ordinance in particular has been rejected by opposition parties, human rights and media bodies.

The opposition parties have announced that they would challenge this ‘draconian’ law not only in parliament but also in the apex court. Unfortunately, however, the government appears to be unfazed by criticism on its decision.

According to prime minister, for example, the ordinance will deter people from tarnishing others’ respect and dignity. His argument lacks plausibility, to say the least. The government move is clearly aimed at muzzling press freedom.

This time the government appears to have gone too far. It must take stock of the situation with a lot of seriousness. It must also examine the criticism that the ordinance has attracted from all corners with a view to easing various stakeholders’ concerns.

Karim Asim Khan (Karachi)

