Child rights, SDGs: Unicef official lauds Pakistan’s efforts

Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director of United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Catherine Russell on Monday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for the realisation of rights of child and progress towards achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Foreign Office said.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell on her first visit abroad after assuming office.

It added that the foreign minister congratulated Russell on her appointment and expressed the hope that collaboration between Pakistan and Unicef would further strengthen during her tenure.

He outlined the government’s commitment to the promotion and protection of rights of child and recalled the proactive role played by Pakistan internationally in furthering this cause.

The foreign minister appreciated the vital work being carried out by Unicef, both globally and in Pakistan, for the realisation of UN SDGs especially those related to children.

He shared the steps taken domestically to strengthen the protection and welfare framework for women and children in the country such as the Ehsaas Programme and Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. He highlighted that Pakistan’s Covid-19 response was fully inclusive covering its citizens and refugees alike.

The foreign minister emphasised that despite progress over the years, children remained vulnerable across the globe particularly in places of protracted conflicts and foreign occupation such as in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The Unicef executive director acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for the realisation of rights of child and progress towards achievement of SDGs. She appreciated the Covid-19 response of the Government of Pakistan,” it stated.

She affirmed continued collaboration with Pakistan for the realisation of child rights and sustainable development agenda, in line with the government’s priorities and Unicef’s mandate.

She also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support to the Unicef in facilitating its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

