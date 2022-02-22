PRA launches complaint management system

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority has launched a complaint management system to allow taxpayers to register complaints/suggestions.

Chairperson PRA Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi said it would also enable the organization to obtain feedback from stakeholders to improve its services.

He said the new system has been designed to ensure that all complaints are categorized, tracked and resolved in a timely manner. “The PRA has always relied on automation to improve its performance,” he added.

According to him, it was a priority for the Punjab government to make every department responsive to the public and ensure quick resolution of their grievances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022