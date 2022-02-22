Bilawal rejects two ordinances

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has rejected “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022” and “The Election Act (Amendment) Ordinance 2022”.

He said that the ordinances are a failed attempt by Prime Minister Imran Khan to cover up his “incompetence and crimes”. He said that the Constitution gives every citizen the right to form and express his opinion on government performance.

The PPP chairman in his statement on Monday said that the ordinances are tantamount to depriving citizens of their basic rights.

He said that freedom of expression and journalists are being imprisoned under the guise of preventing false news. “Khan Sahib himself is the biggest leader of fake news mafia in Pakistan,” he said. Bilawal said that the PPP would resist the controversial amendments to The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022 and The Election Act (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

He said that the government should stop suppressing freedom of expression and journalism, and the controversial ordinances should be withdrawn immediately.

