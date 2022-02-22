PCDA collaborates with Ferozsons to raise awareness about diabetes

LAHORE: In a major public health imitative, Primary Care Diabetes Association (PCDA), which is a national diabetes association, has collaborated with Ferozsons Laboratories for raising awareness about diabetes.

As a part of this collaboration; a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PCDA and Ferozsons was designed according to which Ferozsons will help to design and launch the application as a collaborated initiative, targeted to encourage prevention of Diabetes. Under this agreement, PCDA has launched the first-ever Diabetes prevention application with the name “Prevention First”. Ferozsons has not only developed this app for PCDA but has also committed to support its maintenance; as a part of its unconditional support to the care of patient with Diabetes or those at the risk of developing diabetes.

The agreement was signed by Head of Medical Affairs Ferozsons, Dr Shehla Naseem and the General Secretary of PCDA Dr Riasat Ali Khan.

It may be added that Pakistan is now ranked third in the prevalence of diabetes following China and India and as per estimates; the number of people living with diabetes are increasing in the country.

