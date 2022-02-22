KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,362.85 High: 45,743.60 Low: 45,342.06 Net Change: 313.02 Volume (000): 62,159 Value (000): 2,586,671 Makt Cap (000) 1,865,961,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,010.83 NET CH. (-) 45.45 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,577.88 NET CH. (-) 67.72 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,195.69 NET CH. (-) 59.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,969.86 NET CH. (-) 72.20 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,964.84 NET CH. (-) 27.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,623.36 NET CH. (-) 38.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-February-2022 ====================================

