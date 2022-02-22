Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 21, 2022). ==================================== BR...
22 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 21, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,362.85
High: 45,743.60
Low: 45,342.06
Net Change: 313.02
Volume (000): 62,159
Value (000): 2,586,671
Makt Cap (000) 1,865,961,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,010.83
NET CH. (-) 45.45
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,577.88
NET CH. (-) 67.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,195.69
NET CH. (-) 59.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,969.86
NET CH. (-) 72.20
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,964.84
NET CH. (-) 27.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,623.36
NET CH. (-) 38.42
------------------------------------
As on: 21-February-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.