KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Otsuka Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-2022 10:30 Millat Tractors Limited 22-Feb-2022 14:00 Gillette Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-2022 16:15 Atlas Battery Limited 22-Feb-2022 11:00 EFU Life Assurance Limited 22-Feb-2022 11:00 Idrees Textile Mills Limited 22-Feb-2022 12:00 Rupali Polyester Limited 22-Feb-2022 11:30 OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 22-Feb-2022 12:30 Artistic Denim Mills Limited 22-Feb-2022 16:00 Dynea Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-2022 15:00 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 22-Feb-2022 15:00 First Pak Modaraba 22-Feb-2022 12:00 First P rudential Modaraba 22-Feb-2022 12:30 KASB Modaraba 22-Feb-2022 11:30 Awwal Modaraba 22-Feb-2022 11:00 Cnergyico PK Limited 22-Feb-2022 12:00 Maple Leaf Cement F actory Ltd 22-Feb-2022 15:30 BIPL Securities L imited 22-Feb-2022 12:00 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 22-Feb-2022 15:00 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 22-Feb-2022 14:30 Khyber Textile Mills L td 22-Feb-2022 11:00 Kot Addu Power Company L td 22-Feb-2022 10:30 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 23-Feb-2022 14:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:30 First Habib Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:30 Matco Foods Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:00 GOC (Pak) Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:30 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23-Feb-2022 10:15 Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 23-Feb-2022 11:30 Bestway C ement Limited 23-Feb-2022 14:30 Trust Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:30 Grays Leasing Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:30 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd 23-Feb-2022 11:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 23-Feb-2022 11:00 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 23-Feb-2022 15:30 Towellers L imited 23-Feb-2022 12:00 National F oods L imited 23-Feb-2022 15:00 First UDL Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:00 Faysal Bank Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:00 United Bank Limited 23-Feb-2022 10:00 JS Investments Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:00 JS Investments Limited-Open end 23-Feb-2022 15:00 EFU General Insurance Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:00 First A l-Noor Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 16:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 12:30 First Elite Capital Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Ellcot Spinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Nagina Cotton Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 13:00 Masood Textile M Ills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Image Pakistan L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Olympia Mills L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:00 K-E lectric L imited 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 15:00 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 24-Feb-2022 10:30 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 24-Feb-2022 15:00 Fateh Industries Limited 24-Feb-2022 09:30 Fateh Sports Wear Limited 24-Feb-2022 09:00 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Pakistan S ynthetics L td 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Dewan F arooque S pinning Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 18:30 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 17:30 Dewan K halid Textile M Ills L td 24-Feb-2022 16:30 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 15:30 Bawany A ir P roducts L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Landmark S pinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30 Shahzad Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Dadex E ternit L imited 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 24-Feb-2022 15:00 First Fidelity L easing Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Wah Noble Chemicals L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 AKD Hospitality L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Mahmood Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Indus Motor Company L td 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Zephyr Textiles Limited 24-Feb-2022 10:30 GoodLuck Industries L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber C ompany L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 MACPAC F ilms L imited 24-Feb-2022 16:00 First Capital Investments L td-Open end 24-Feb-2022 14:30 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Mubarak Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Treet Corporation L td 24-Feb-2022 14:30 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Hafiz Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:30 Habib Bank Limited 24-Feb-2022 10:00 Sitara Peroxide Limited 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Tata Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 24-Feb-2022 16:00 At-Tahur Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:15 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00 First Capital Equities Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Media Times Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Arpak International Investments Ltd 24-Feb-2022 10:30 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:30 IBL Healthcare L imited 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Diamond Industries L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Shaffi Chemical Industries L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Chashma Sugar Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 The Premier Sugar Mills & Distillery Co. Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:30 Pakistan S ervices Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Sally Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 14:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 10:30 Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Panther Tyres Limited 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Kohinoor Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Feb-2022 16:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 25-Feb-2022 16:00 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 25-Feb-2022 09:30 Pakgen Power Limited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 AN Textile Mills Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Lalpir Power Limited 25-Feb-2022 12:00 Pak Datacom Limited 25-Feb-2022 15:00 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 25-Feb-2022 09:30 Aisha Steel Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 16:30 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30 Sapphire Fibres Limited 25-Feb-2022 16:00 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:30 Atlas Insurance Limited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 B .F. Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 11:30 Popular Islamic Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:00 Oilboy Energy L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Buxly Paints L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30 SG Allied Businesses L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:30 S .G. P ower L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Redco Textiles Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Quice Food Industries Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Shezan International L td 25-Feb-2022 15:30 United Brands Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:30 D.M. Textile Mills Limited 25-Feb-2022 14:30 Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00 AKD Investment Management Ltd-Open end 25-Feb-2022 14:30 Summit Bank L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Zahidjee Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 17:00 Sana Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 17:00 Balochistan Glass L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30 Pace (Pakistan) L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30 First Capital Securities Corporation Ltd 25-Feb-2022 12:00 International Knitwear L td 25-Feb-2022 15:00 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 16:45 Orient Rental Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Rafhan Maize P roducts L td 25-Feb-2022 11:30 First Equity Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:30 TPL Insurance Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Pakistan PVC L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:30 The Crescent Textile M Ills L td 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Emco Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00 J.A . Textile Mills L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:00 Asim Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 09:30 Dewan Farooqu Motors L td 25-Feb-2022 19:30 Dewan Cement Limited 25-Feb-2022 16:30 Dewan Salman Fibre L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30 Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd 25-Feb-2022 15:00 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 25-Feb-2022 18:30 D.S . Industries Limited 25-Feb-2022 15:30 Shams Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 15:30 Next Capital Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 14:30 S .S .Oil Mills L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 First IBL Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Tariq Glass Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Pakistan Petroleum L td 25-Feb-2022 09:30 Sitara Energy Limited 25-Feb-2022 17:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 12:00 Blessed Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Bhanero Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 10:00 Tri-Pack Films L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Azgard Nine L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 TPL Trakker L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 Buxly P aints L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 11:00 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Feb-2022 15:30 Bannu Woollen Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 11:30 Crescent F ires L imited 26-Feb-2022 10:30 Arif Habib C orporation L td 26-Feb-2022 10:30 Ghani Glass L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 26-Feb-2022 15:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 26-Feb-2022 16:00 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 26-Feb-2022 11:30 The Organic Meat Company Company Ltd 26-Feb-2022 14:00 Ecopack Limited 26-Feb-2022 10:00 Azgard Nine L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 Hira Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:30 Yousuf Weaving Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 10:00 Fecto C ement L imted 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 15:00 Universal Network Systems Ltd (GEM) 28-Feb-2022 15:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Ruby Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 14:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:00 Dost Steels Limited 28-Feb-2022 17:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 09:00 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:30 ICC Industries L imited 28-Feb-2022 13:00 Ghani Global Holdings L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30 G3 Technologies L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:30 Premium Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Quetta Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Dawood Hercules C orporation Ltd 01-Mar-2022 15:00 Allied Rental Modaraba 01-Mar-2022 09:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03-Mar-2022 14:30 =========================================================

