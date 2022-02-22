Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
22 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-2022 10:30
Millat Tractors Limited 22-Feb-2022 14:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-2022 16:15
Atlas Battery Limited 22-Feb-2022 11:00
EFU Life Assurance Limited 22-Feb-2022 11:00
Idrees Textile Mills Limited 22-Feb-2022 12:00
Rupali Polyester Limited 22-Feb-2022 11:30
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Ltd 22-Feb-2022 12:30
Artistic Denim Mills Limited 22-Feb-2022 16:00
Dynea Pakistan Limited 22-Feb-2022 15:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 22-Feb-2022 15:00
First Pak Modaraba 22-Feb-2022 12:00
First P rudential Modaraba 22-Feb-2022 12:30
KASB Modaraba 22-Feb-2022 11:30
Awwal Modaraba 22-Feb-2022 11:00
Cnergyico PK Limited 22-Feb-2022 12:00
Maple Leaf Cement F actory
Ltd 22-Feb-2022 15:30
BIPL Securities L imited 22-Feb-2022 12:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 22-Feb-2022 15:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage
Ltd 22-Feb-2022 14:30
Khyber Textile Mills L td 22-Feb-2022 11:00
Kot Addu Power Company L td 22-Feb-2022 10:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 23-Feb-2022 14:00
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:30
First Habib Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:30
Matco Foods Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:00
GOC (Pak) Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23-Feb-2022 10:15
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 23-Feb-2022 11:30
Bestway C ement Limited 23-Feb-2022 14:30
Trust Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:30
Grays Leasing Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:30
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd 23-Feb-2022 11:00
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end 23-Feb-2022 11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 23-Feb-2022 15:30
Towellers L imited 23-Feb-2022 12:00
National F oods L imited 23-Feb-2022 15:00
First UDL Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:00
United Bank Limited 23-Feb-2022 10:00
JS Investments Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:00
JS Investments
Limited-Open end 23-Feb-2022 15:00
EFU General Insurance
Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:00
First A l-Noor Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 16:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 12:30
First Elite Capital Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 13:00
Masood Textile M Ills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Image Pakistan L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Olympia Mills L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:00
K-E lectric L imited 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited 24-Feb-2022 15:00
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd 24-Feb-2022 10:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 24-Feb-2022 15:00
Fateh Industries Limited 24-Feb-2022 09:30
Fateh Sports Wear Limited 24-Feb-2022 09:00
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Pakistan S ynthetics L td 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Dewan F arooque S pinning
Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 18:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 17:30
Dewan K halid Textile M Ills L td 24-Feb-2022 16:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 15:30
Bawany A ir P roducts L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Landmark S pinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30
Shahzad Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Dadex E ternit L imited 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 24-Feb-2022 15:00
First Fidelity L easing Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Wah Noble Chemicals L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
AKD Hospitality L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Mahmood Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Indus Motor Company L td 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited 24-Feb-2022 10:30
GoodLuck Industries L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
C ompany L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
MACPAC F ilms L imited 24-Feb-2022 16:00
First Capital Investments
L td-Open end 24-Feb-2022 14:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Mubarak Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Treet Corporation L td 24-Feb-2022 14:30
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Hafiz Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:30
Habib Bank Limited 24-Feb-2022 10:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Tata Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 24-Feb-2022 16:00
At-Tahur Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:15
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00
First Capital Equities Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Media Times Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Arpak International
Investments Ltd 24-Feb-2022 10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:30
IBL Healthcare L imited 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Diamond Industries L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Shaffi Chemical Industries L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Chashma Sugar Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
The Premier Sugar Mills
& Distillery Co. Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:30
Pakistan S ervices Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 14:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 10:30
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Panther Tyres Limited 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Feb-2022 16:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 25-Feb-2022 16:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 25-Feb-2022 09:30
Pakgen Power Limited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
AN Textile Mills Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Lalpir Power Limited 25-Feb-2022 12:00
Pak Datacom Limited 25-Feb-2022 15:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 25-Feb-2022 09:30
Aisha Steel Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 16:30
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited 25-Feb-2022 16:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:30
Atlas Insurance Limited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
B .F. Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 11:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:00
Oilboy Energy L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Buxly Paints L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30
SG Allied Businesses L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:30
S .G. P ower L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Redco Textiles Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Quice Food Industries Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Shezan International L td 25-Feb-2022 15:30
United Brands Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:30
D.M. Textile Mills Limited 25-Feb-2022 14:30
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00
AKD Investment Management
Ltd-Open end 25-Feb-2022 14:30
Summit Bank L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 17:00
Sana Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 17:00
Balochistan Glass L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30
Pace (Pakistan) L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd 25-Feb-2022 12:00
International Knitwear L td 25-Feb-2022 15:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 16:45
Orient Rental Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Rafhan Maize P roducts L td 25-Feb-2022 11:30
First Equity Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:30
TPL Insurance Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Pakistan PVC L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:30
The Crescent Textile M Ills L td 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Emco Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00
J.A . Textile Mills L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:00
Asim Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 09:30
Dewan Farooqu Motors L td 25-Feb-2022 19:30
Dewan Cement Limited 25-Feb-2022 16:30
Dewan Salman Fibre L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd 25-Feb-2022 15:00
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 25-Feb-2022 18:30
D.S . Industries Limited 25-Feb-2022 15:30
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 15:30
Next Capital Limited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 14:30
S .S .Oil Mills L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
First IBL Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Tariq Glass Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Pakistan Petroleum L td 25-Feb-2022 09:30
Sitara Energy Limited 25-Feb-2022 17:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 12:00
Blessed Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 10:00
Tri-Pack Films L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Azgard Nine L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30
TPL Trakker L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30
Buxly P aints L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 11:00
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Feb-2022 15:30
Bannu Woollen Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 11:30
Crescent F ires L imited 26-Feb-2022 10:30
Arif Habib C orporation L td 26-Feb-2022 10:30
Ghani Glass L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30
Maqbool Textile Mills
Ltd 26-Feb-2022 15:00
Shabbir Tiles &
Ceramics Ltd 26-Feb-2022 16:00
Crescent Jute
Products Ltd 26-Feb-2022 11:30
The Organic Meat
Company Company Ltd 26-Feb-2022 14:00
Ecopack Limited 26-Feb-2022 10:00
Hira Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 10:00
Fecto C ement L imted 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 15:00
Universal Network Systems
Ltd (GEM) 28-Feb-2022 15:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Ruby Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 14:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:00
Dost Steels Limited 28-Feb-2022 17:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 09:00
Ghazi Fabrics International
Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:30
ICC Industries L imited 28-Feb-2022 13:00
Ghani Global Holdings L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30
G3 Technologies L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:30
Premium Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Quetta Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Dawood Hercules C orporation
Ltd 01-Mar-2022 15:00
Allied Rental Modaraba 01-Mar-2022 09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03-Mar-2022 14:30
=========================================================
