KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Otsuka Pakistan Limited              22-Feb-2022    10:30
Millat Tractors Limited              22-Feb-2022    14:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited            22-Feb-2022    16:15
Atlas Battery Limited                22-Feb-2022    11:00
EFU Life Assurance Limited           22-Feb-2022    11:00
Idrees Textile Mills Limited         22-Feb-2022    12:00
Rupali Polyester Limited             22-Feb-2022    11:30
OLP Financial Services 
Pakistan Ltd                         22-Feb-2022    12:30
Artistic Denim Mills Limited         22-Feb-2022    16:00
Dynea Pakistan Limited               22-Feb-2022    15:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd          22-Feb-2022    15:00
First Pak Modaraba                   22-Feb-2022    12:00
First P rudential Modaraba           22-Feb-2022    12:30
KASB Modaraba                        22-Feb-2022    11:30
Awwal Modaraba                       22-Feb-2022    11:00
Cnergyico PK Limited                 22-Feb-2022    12:00
Maple Leaf Cement F actory 
Ltd                                  22-Feb-2022    15:30
BIPL Securities L imited             22-Feb-2022    12:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd       22-Feb-2022    15:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd                                  22-Feb-2022    14:30
Khyber Textile Mills L td            22-Feb-2022    11:00
Kot Addu Power Company L td          22-Feb-2022    10:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd             23-Feb-2022    14:00
Oil & Gas Development 
Company Limited                      23-Feb-2022    12:30
First Habib Modaraba                 23-Feb-2022    11:30
Matco Foods Limited                  23-Feb-2022    12:00
GOC (Pak) Limited                    23-Feb-2022    15:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd           23-Feb-2022    10:15
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd             23-Feb-2022    11:30
Bestway C ement Limited              23-Feb-2022    14:30
Trust Modaraba                       23-Feb-2022    11:30
Grays Leasing Limited                23-Feb-2022    11:30
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation Ltd                      23-Feb-2022    11:00
NBP Fund Management 
Ltd-Open end                         23-Feb-2022    11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd           23-Feb-2022    15:30
Towellers L imited                   23-Feb-2022    12:00
National F oods L imited             23-Feb-2022    15:00
First UDL Modaraba                   23-Feb-2022    11:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  23-Feb-2022    11:00
United Bank Limited                  23-Feb-2022    10:00
JS Investments Limited               23-Feb-2022    15:00
JS Investments 
Limited-Open end                     23-Feb-2022    15:00
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                              23-Feb-2022    11:00
First A l-Noor Modaraba              23-Feb-2022    16:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                 23-Feb-2022    12:30
First Elite Capital Modaraba         24-Feb-2022    16:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills L td           24-Feb-2022    12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills L td             24-Feb-2022    13:00
Masood Textile M Ills L td           24-Feb-2022    11:00
Image Pakistan L imited              24-Feb-2022    11:00
Olympia Mills L imited               24-Feb-2022    11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures 
Ltd                                  24-Feb-2022    12:00
K-E lectric L imited                 24-Feb-2022    12:00
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited                              24-Feb-2022    15:00
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Ltd                       24-Feb-2022    10:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd            24-Feb-2022    15:00
Fateh Industries Limited             24-Feb-2022    09:30
Fateh Sports Wear Limited            24-Feb-2022    09:00
Nimir Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                        24-Feb-2022    14:00
Pakistan S ynthetics L td            24-Feb-2022    16:00
Dewan F arooque S pinning 
Mills Ltd                            24-Feb-2022    18:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills L td     24-Feb-2022    17:30
Dewan K halid Textile M Ills L td    24-Feb-2022    16:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd            24-Feb-2022    11:00
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd              24-Feb-2022    15:30
Bawany A ir P roducts L td           24-Feb-2022    12:00
Landmark S pinning Mills L td        24-Feb-2022    10:30
Shahzad Textile Mills L td           24-Feb-2022    11:00
Dadex E ternit L imited              24-Feb-2022    16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited              24-Feb-2022    15:00
First Fidelity L easing Modaraba     24-Feb-2022    12:30
Wah Noble Chemicals L td             24-Feb-2022    11:00
AKD Hospitality L imited             24-Feb-2022    11:00
Mahmood Textile Mills L td           24-Feb-2022    11:00
Indus Motor Company L td             24-Feb-2022    16:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited              24-Feb-2022    10:30
GoodLuck Industries L td             24-Feb-2022    11:00
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
 C ompany L td                       24-Feb-2022    11:00
MACPAC F ilms L imited               24-Feb-2022    16:00
First Capital Investments
 L td-Open end                       24-Feb-2022    14:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd         24-Feb-2022    14:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd       24-Feb-2022    14:00
Mubarak Textile Mills L td           24-Feb-2022    11:00
Treet Corporation L td               24-Feb-2022    14:30
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                             24-Feb-2022    14:00
Hafiz Limited                        24-Feb-2022    11:30
Habib Bank Limited                   24-Feb-2022    10:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited              24-Feb-2022    16:00
Tata Textile Mills L td              24-Feb-2022    10:30
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd     24-Feb-2022    16:00
At-Tahur Limited                     24-Feb-2022    11:15
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited              24-Feb-2022    14:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited           24-Feb-2022    12:30
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
 Mills Ltd                           24-Feb-2022    12:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation Ltd                      24-Feb-2022    11:00
First Capital Equities Ltd           24-Feb-2022    12:00
Media Times Limited                  24-Feb-2022    11:00
Arpak International 
Investments Ltd                      24-Feb-2022    10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                 24-Feb-2022    14:30
IBL Healthcare L imited              24-Feb-2022    12:00
Diamond Industries L td              24-Feb-2022    14:00
Shaffi Chemical Industries L td      24-Feb-2022    12:00
Chashma Sugar Mills L td             24-Feb-2022    11:00
The Premier Sugar Mills 
& Distillery Co. Ltd                 24-Feb-2022    11:30
Pakistan S ervices Ltd               24-Feb-2022    12:30
Sally Textile Mills Ltd              24-Feb-2022    12:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited           24-Feb-2022    14:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                24-Feb-2022    10:30
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd          24-Feb-2022    14:00
Panther Tyres Limited                24-Feb-2022    14:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited               24-Feb-2022    12:30
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd         24-Feb-2022    12:30
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd       25-Feb-2022    16:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd    25-Feb-2022    16:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd              25-Feb-2022    09:30
Pakgen Power Limited                 25-Feb-2022    10:30
AN Textile Mills Limited             25-Feb-2022    11:00
Lalpir Power Limited                 25-Feb-2022    12:00
Pak Datacom Limited                  25-Feb-2022    15:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd           25-Feb-2022    09:30
Aisha Steel Mills L td               25-Feb-2022    16:30
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills L td  25-Feb-2022    17:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited              25-Feb-2022    16:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd           25-Feb-2022    11:30
Atlas Insurance Limited              25-Feb-2022    10:30
B .F. Modaraba                       25-Feb-2022    11:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba             25-Feb-2022    15:00
Oilboy Energy L imited               25-Feb-2022    11:00
Buxly Paints L imited                25-Feb-2022    11:30
SG Allied Businesses L imited        25-Feb-2022    09:30
S .G. P ower L imited                25-Feb-2022    10:30
Redco Textiles Limited               25-Feb-2022    11:00
Quice Food Industries Ltd            25-Feb-2022    11:00
Shezan International L td            25-Feb-2022    15:30
United Brands Limited                25-Feb-2022    11:30
D.M. Textile Mills Limited           25-Feb-2022    14:30
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd       25-Feb-2022    11:00
AKD Investment Management 
Ltd-Open end                         25-Feb-2022    14:30
Summit Bank L imited                 25-Feb-2022    11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills L td          25-Feb-2022    17:00
Sana Industries L td                 25-Feb-2022    17:00
Balochistan Glass L td               25-Feb-2022    17:30
Pace (Pakistan) L imited             25-Feb-2022    11:30
First Capital Securities 
Corporation Ltd                      25-Feb-2022    12:00
International Knitwear L td          25-Feb-2022    15:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba             25-Feb-2022    16:45
Orient Rental Modaraba               25-Feb-2022    10:30
Rafhan Maize P roducts L td          25-Feb-2022    11:30
First Equity Modaraba                25-Feb-2022    15:30
TPL Insurance Limited                25-Feb-2022    11:00
Pakistan PVC L imited                25-Feb-2022    09:30
The Crescent Textile M Ills L td     25-Feb-2022    10:30
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited           25-Feb-2022    10:30
Emco Industries L td                 25-Feb-2022    11:00
J.A . Textile Mills L imited         25-Feb-2022    09:00
Asim Textile Mills L td              25-Feb-2022    09:30
Dewan Farooqu Motors L td            25-Feb-2022    19:30
Dewan Cement Limited                 25-Feb-2022    16:30
Dewan Salman Fibre L td              25-Feb-2022    17:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd               25-Feb-2022    11:00
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy 
Services Ltd                         25-Feb-2022    15:00
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd     25-Feb-2022    18:30
D.S . Industries Limited             25-Feb-2022    15:30
Shams Textile Mills Ltd              25-Feb-2022    15:30
Next Capital Limited                 25-Feb-2022    11:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd              25-Feb-2022    11:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd           25-Feb-2022    14:30
S .S .Oil Mills L imited             25-Feb-2022    11:00
First IBL Modaraba                   25-Feb-2022    11:00
Tariq Glass Industries L td          25-Feb-2022    11:00
Pakistan Petroleum L td              25-Feb-2022    09:30
Sitara Energy Limited                25-Feb-2022    17:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd            25-Feb-2022    12:00
Blessed Textile Mills L td           25-Feb-2022    11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills L td           25-Feb-2022    10:00
Tri-Pack Films L imited              25-Feb-2022    10:30
Azgard Nine L imited                 26-Feb-2022    11:30
TPL Trakker L imited                 26-Feb-2022    11:30
Buxly P aints L imited               26-Feb-2022    11:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills L td      26-Feb-2022    11:00
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                26-Feb-2022    15:30
Bannu Woollen Mills L td             26-Feb-2022    11:30
Crescent F ires L imited             26-Feb-2022    10:30
Arif Habib C orporation L td         26-Feb-2022    10:30
Ghani Glass L imited                 26-Feb-2022    11:30
Maqbool Textile Mills 
Ltd                                  26-Feb-2022    15:00
Shabbir Tiles & 
Ceramics Ltd                         26-Feb-2022    16:00
Crescent Jute 
Products Ltd                         26-Feb-2022    11:30
The Organic Meat 
Company Company Ltd                  26-Feb-2022    14:00
Ecopack Limited                      26-Feb-2022    10:00
Azgard Nine L imited                 26-Feb-2022    11:30
Hira Textile Mills Ltd               28-Feb-2022    10:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills L td            28-Feb-2022    10:00
Fecto C ement L imted                28-Feb-2022    11:30
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd              28-Feb-2022    11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          28-Feb-2022    14:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd            28-Feb-2022    11:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd           28-Feb-2022    11:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd           28-Feb-2022    15:00
Universal Network Systems 
Ltd (GEM)                            28-Feb-2022    15:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             28-Feb-2022    11:30
Ruby Textile Mills L td              28-Feb-2022    14:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd         28-Feb-2022    14:00
Dost Steels Limited                  28-Feb-2022    17:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd             28-Feb-2022    09:00
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Ltd                                  28-Feb-2022    11:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd               28-Feb-2022    10:30
ICC Industries L imited              28-Feb-2022    13:00
Ghani Global Holdings L td           28-Feb-2022    11:30
G3 Technologies L imited             28-Feb-2022    12:30
Premium Textile Mills L td           28-Feb-2022    11:30
Quetta Textile Mills L td            28-Feb-2022    11:00
Dawood Hercules C orporation 
Ltd                                  01-Mar-2022    15:00
Allied Rental Modaraba               01-Mar-2022    09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd               03-Mar-2022    14:30
=========================================================

