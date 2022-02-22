Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
22 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Abdullah Shah Ghazi 30.09.2021 Nil (222.152) (2.80) 14.03.2022 07.03.2022
Sugar Mills Limited Year End 09.00.A.M. to
AGM 14.03.2022
Meezan Bank 31.12.2021 15% (F) 28,355.157 17.43 29.03.2022 25.03.2022
Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 09.00.A.M. to
AGM 29.03.2022
===============================================================================================================
