Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
AGM/E OGM
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                        16/02/2022   22/02/2022
International Industries Ltd       18/02/2022   22/02/2022   20% (i)                      16/02/2022
Arshad Energy Ltd #                17/02/2022   24/02/2022                                24/02/2022
Interloop Ltd #                    17/02/2022   24/02/2022                                24/02/2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd                18/02/2022   24/02/2022   NIL                          24/02/2022
Nishat Power Ltd                   22/02/2022   24/02/2022   20% (i)      18/02/2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd                     22/02/2022   24/02/2022   20% (i)      18/02/2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd            15/02/2022   25/02/2022   50% (F)      11/02/2022      25/02/2022
The Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. Ltd                 15/02/2022   25/02/2022   NIL                          25/02/2022
TPL Properties Ltd #               18/02/2022   25/02/2022                                25/02/2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #         20/02/2022   26/02/2022                                26/02/2022
Shakarganj Ltd                     21/02/2022   28/02/2022   NIL                          28/02/2022
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I (Power Holding Ltd)        21/02/2022   28/02/2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd            22/02/2022   28/02/2022
Samba Bank Ltd                     22/02/2022   28/02/2022   6% (F)       18/02/2022      28/02/2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd   26/02/2022   28/02/2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                         23/02/2022   02/03/2022                                02/03/2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd               24/02/2022   02/03/2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #           24/02/2022   03/03/2022                                03/03/2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                 25/02/2022   03/03/2022                                03/03/2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd               01-03-2022   03-03-2022   10% (i)      25/02/2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #         25/02/2022   04/03/2022                                04/03/2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #       25/02/2022   04/03/2022                                04/03/2022
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Company Ltd                        02-03-2022   04-03-2022   50% (i)      28/02/2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd          02-03-2022   04-03-2022   50% (i)      28/02/2022
Biafo Industries Ltd               02-03-2022   04-03-2022   20%(i),10%B  28/02/2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                            27/02/2022   06/03/2022
Leather Up Ltd                     02-03-2022   08-03-2022   NIL                          08/03/2022
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd                     04-03-2022   08-03-2022   30% (i)      02/03/2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #       04-03-2022   10-03-2022                                10/03/2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd        04-03-2022   10-03-2022   25% (i)      02/03/2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                   04-03-2022   11-03-2022   72% R*       02/03/2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                   09-03-2022   15-03-2022   20% (F)      07/03/2022      15/03/2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Pref. Shares)                 09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70% (F)    07/03/2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd      09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55% (F)      07/03/2022      16/03/2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                    10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                          16/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd     11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                          17/03/2022
GlaxoS mithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd            14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL                          21/03/2022
Kohat Cement Comapny Ltd #         15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                21/03/2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd        15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60% (F)      11/03/2022      22/03/2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd              16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50% (F)      14/03/2022      22/03/2022
Allied Bank Ltd                    17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20% (F)      15/03/2022      24/03/2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                        18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40% (F)      16/03/2022      24/03/2022
Askari Bank Ltd                    18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL          24/03/2022
Engro Corporation Ltd              18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10:% (F)     16/03/2022      24/03/2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                    18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15% (F)      16/03/2022      25/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50% (F)   17/03/2022      25/03/2022
MCB Bank Ltd                       17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50% (F)      15/03/2022      29/03/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #        19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                29/03/2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                  21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70% (F)      17/03/2022      29/03/2022
Cyan Ltd                           24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40% (F)      22/03/2022      30/03/2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd                31-03-2022   07/04/2022   900% (F)     29/03/2022      07/04/2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                       13/04/2022   20/04/2022   NIL                          20/04/2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd        15/04/2022   21/04/2022   NIL                          21/04/2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                        21/04/2022   28/04/2022   NIL                          28/04/2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd      22/04/2022   28/04/2022   15% (F)      20/04/2022      28/04/2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

