ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Sri Lanka shares fall 4.5%, all top sectors register losses

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

Sri Lankan shares ended sharply lower on Monday, recording their worst day in over a year amid broad based losses and steep declines in energy, industrial and financial firms.

The CSE All-Share index was down 4.47% at 11,591.37 points, logging a 2-month low.

While all major sectors ended in the red, conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the biggest drags to the index, slumping 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively.

Lanka IOC, a unit of Indian Oil Corp, and liquefied petroleum gas supplier LAUGFS Gas were down 8.7% and 7.6% at the closing bell.

Sri Lanka is trying to arrange a payment of $35 million for a shipment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel with just a few days of stocks left, the energy minister said on Monday.

Sri Lankan shares drop for fourth week as industrials, financials drag

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 102.3 million rupees ($506,435.64), according to stock exchange data.

The island nation's domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.20 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market turnover was 4.23 billion rupees.

The trading volume inched up to 221.8 million shares from 219.9 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka's overall rate of inflation as measured by the National Consumer Price Index was 16.8% year on year in January compared to a 14% rise in December.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

