European stocks open higher on glimmer of hope in Ukraine

LONDON: European stock markets climbed at the open Monday on hopes that a possible summit between US and Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin could help to avert a conflict in Ukraine.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 gained 0.5 percent to 7,549.08 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX jumped 0.9 percent to 15,182.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.6 percent to 6,974.07.

European stocks at risk if Russia invades Ukraine

Putin and Biden have agreed to a summit -- to be held if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, France announced Monday following a frantic round of diplomacy to avert all-out war.

Both leaders have said yes in principle to the summit, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, with the White House confirming Biden's willingness.

"The week starts with some comfort regarding the Ukrainian crisis on news that Biden and Putin agreed to meet," said Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.