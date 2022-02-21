ANL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.79%)
ASC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
AVN 104.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
FFL 8.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.99%)
GTECH 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.07%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
MLCF 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.73%)
TREET 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.35%)
TRG 83.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.28%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.73%)
WAVES 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.15%)
YOUW 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -34.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 17,528 Decreased By -269.4 (-1.51%)
KSE100 45,391 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,695 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
European stocks open higher on glimmer of hope in Ukraine

AFP 21 Feb, 2022

LONDON: European stock markets climbed at the open Monday on hopes that a possible summit between US and Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin could help to avert a conflict in Ukraine.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 gained 0.5 percent to 7,549.08 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX jumped 0.9 percent to 15,182.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.6 percent to 6,974.07.

European stocks at risk if Russia invades Ukraine

Putin and Biden have agreed to a summit -- to be held if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, France announced Monday following a frantic round of diplomacy to avert all-out war.

Both leaders have said yes in principle to the summit, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, with the White House confirming Biden's willingness.

"The week starts with some comfort regarding the Ukrainian crisis on news that Biden and Putin agreed to meet," said Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

European stock

