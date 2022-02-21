World
Iranian jet fighter crashes, three killed: state TV
21 Feb, 2022
TEHRAN: An Iranian military jet fighter crashed Monday in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz killing three people, including two crew members, state television reported.
The head of the local Red Crescent said the jet smashed into a school, and that one of the dead was a resident of the neighbourhood.
An investigation is underway, the state broadcaster said.
