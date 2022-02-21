ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.84%)
Iranian jet fighter crashes, three killed: state TV

AFP 21 Feb, 2022

TEHRAN: An Iranian military jet fighter crashed Monday in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz killing three people, including two crew members, state television reported.

The head of the local Red Crescent said the jet smashed into a school, and that one of the dead was a resident of the neighbourhood.

An investigation is underway, the state broadcaster said.

Red Crescent Iranian military jet fighter crashed

Iranian jet fighter crashes, three killed: state TV

