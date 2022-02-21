ANL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.72%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
AVN 104.57 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.13%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.48%)
TELE 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.61%)
TREET 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
TRG 83.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.35%)
UNITY 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.32%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,612 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.05%)
KSE100 45,542 Decreased By -134.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,749 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Indian shares slip over 1%, set for fourth day of loss

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares dropped up to 1.2% on Monday, dragged by losses across the board and heading for a fourth straight session of declines as the Russia-Ukraine standoff continued to dampen risk sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.85% at 17,131.65 by 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.74% to 57,408.44.

Both indexes have clocked losses of more than 1% in February as simmering tensions over Ukraine and the possibility of monetary tightening by the U.S Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.

Ukraine tensions drive Indian shares lower

If Monday's losses hold, both Nifty and Sensex will record their fourth day of declines in a row.

"Russia-Ukraine still remains the backdrop, it has dulled risk appetite and there aren't any cues to help domestic markets higher this morning," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"There is a little bit of hesitance going into March, traders at the moment are discouraged from taking heavy bets, and with Fed's rate decision due in March, its the moment of truth for the markets and one has to wait and see how things will transpire."

Offering a measure of relief, however, US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to hold a summit on Ukraine. The news boosted Wall Street futures and helped wider Asian shares pare sharp early losses.

In India, 47 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index slipped. Coal India led losses with a 4% drop.

All major Nifty sub-indexes were trading in the red, with Nifty's realty and metal sectors slipping 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell as much as 3.8% after co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the board of the IndiGo airline operator and said he would cut his stake slowly over the next five years.

Indian shares Russia Ukraine

