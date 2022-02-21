ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A meeting between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is being reportedly held today (Monday) to discuss about the planned long march and possibility of no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to media reports, JUI Chief will also host a luncheon or dinner for Zardari at his residence in Islamabad.

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Maulana is said to have invited his party’s local leadership of Rawalpindi to finalize the strategy against the government. He and Zardari are expected to take into confidence one another about the details of the meetings held recently with the government allies.

However, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has criticized the opposition for selecting the time for holding their power show against the government in Rawalpindi when the Australian cricket team would be playing their first test match of its tour against Pakistan.

He tweeted that Pakistan and Australia are going to have a test series after 23 years. The whole nation is celebrating the revival of cricket, but opposition wanted to hold a ‘show’ at the same time in Rawalpindi when the first test is about to begin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM Fawad Chaudhary Anti PTI govt JUI Chief

Comments

Comments are closed.

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories