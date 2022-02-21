Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is being reportedly held today (Monday) to discuss about the planned long march and possibility of no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to media reports, JUI Chief will also host a luncheon or dinner for Zardari at his residence in Islamabad.

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Maulana is said to have invited his party’s local leadership of Rawalpindi to finalize the strategy against the government. He and Zardari are expected to take into confidence one another about the details of the meetings held recently with the government allies.

However, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has criticized the opposition for selecting the time for holding their power show against the government in Rawalpindi when the Australian cricket team would be playing their first test match of its tour against Pakistan.

He tweeted that Pakistan and Australia are going to have a test series after 23 years. The whole nation is celebrating the revival of cricket, but opposition wanted to hold a ‘show’ at the same time in Rawalpindi when the first test is about to begin.

