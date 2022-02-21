ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PMEX extends trading time

Press Release 21 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX), the country’s only multi-commodity futures exchange Sunday announced that it has extended trading to 22 hours, up from the existing 21 hours. This is an important milestone in the history of PMEX. It will take the Exchange one step closer to offering round-the-clock trading facility, allowing customers to trade at their own convenience.

Commenting on this occasion, Ejaz Ali Shah, Managing Director PMEX said, “The Exchange strongly believes in providing seamless trading experience to the customers. Offering 22 hours futures market is a step in that direction.

We are confident that our continued efforts will result in bridging the remaining timing gap and keeping our customers connected to the global markets at all times with the click of a button.”

