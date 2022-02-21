Fazl hits out at PM, PTI govt’s policies

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that the country will get rid of the incompetent rulers soon.

Addressing the gathering in Hingo, District Hangu on Sunday, President Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) said that those who earlier had claimed to provide 5 million houses, demolished 5 million houses and gave no job after claiming to provide one crore employments.

Maulana Fazl went on to say that under the name of implementing rules of Madina, the national administrative system had deteriorated.

He added that the observance of Quran and Hadith in the national system is the urgent need of time for which JUI is the biggest forum.

He added that the teachings of the Quran and Hadith must be taught openly in the country.

Fazl said PTI had ruled local bodies by rigging but the real face of PTI was exposed in recently held elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

