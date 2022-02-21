Hectic political activities in Islamabad expected

LAHORE: While backdoor political contacts are being made by political players, the centre of political activities is being shifted to Islamabad from Monday (today) where hectic political activities are expected.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to meet Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday or Tuesday, to discuss the no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government, it has been learnt. The meeting between the two leaders will be held at JUI-F residence in Islamabad. Matters related to the no-trust motion against the PTI government, contacts with the government’s allies and the country’s overall political situation will be discussed, the sources added

The sources claimed that the PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is already in contact with Maulana Fazl and his meeting with PDM Head is also expected this week.

PML-N President had already announced that the Opposition would announce the details of the no-confidence motion when the time comes.

On the other hand, the PTI group led by Jahangir Khan Tareen had already given the mandate to Tareen to make any political decision.

Moreover, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday took opposition to the task for selecting an inappropriate time to hold the so-called power show against the government in Rawalpindi where the Australian Cricket team would be playing the first test match of its tour against Pakistan.

Fawad, in a tweet, said Aussies and green shirts would be having the first cricket test series at Pakistan in 23 years. The whole nation was celebrating the revival of such cricket in the country, but it was only the hodgepodge opposition that felt uncomfortable and planning a so-called power show on rent, Fawad added.

It may be mentioned here that the first leg of the Australian cricket team’s tour to Pakistan would begin at the beginning of next month and the opposition has also planned a long march.

