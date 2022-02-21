ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

DLTL claim: Notification to be issued soon: Tarin

Press Release 21 Feb, 2022

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has assured All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) that notification regarding Duty drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) would be issued within a week which would be effective from July 01, 2021.

Talking to a delegation of the APBUMA headed by its chairman Arif Ihsan Malik, he said that it would ensure clearance of pending DLTL claims amounting to Rs. 25 billion. He further said that the issue pertaining to the refundable claims of sale tax deferred under section 66 and missing amount would also be resolved to mitigate the financial sufferings of the SME.

He directed the FBR and State Bank of Pakistan to have an immediate meeting with APBUMA to discuss their genuine issues and resolve the same on the top priority basis. He said that he would also have another feedback meeting after three weeks so that these issues could be resolved on a permanent basis.

Arif Ihsan Malik explained in detail the issues confronted by the SME sector under the platform of APBUMA. He demanded that it is the largest elected trade body representing the SME sector but its representation in policy making is negligible.

Arif Ihsan demanded that APBUMA may be given due representation in all export related Boards, Forums and SMEDA. He said that State Bank should also allocate a sizable chunk of loans for SME with proper monitoring to facilitate this sector. He said that collateral free loans up to Rs. 20 million may be provided to the SME sector at a minimum mark up rate. He also demanded simplification of import schemes so that SMEs could take full advantage of imports for export purposes.

He said that Pakistan Single Window (PSW) was launched to facilitate the exports but it has developed some operational faults which must be removed on top priority basis. He further said that the national sales system under FASTER is not working properly and hence the refund claims pertaining to the month of December have also been delayed.

He expressed concern that the State Bank has trimmed the repatriation period of foreign proceeds from 180 to 120 days. “It is causing multiple problems for the small exporters”, he said and added that the repatriation period may kindly be restored to 180 days. Similarly, he also demanded that FBR may kindly be directed for the refund of long delayed withholding tax.

During this meeting Imran Mahmood Sheikh senior vice president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & industry and Engineer Bilal Jamail were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

State Bank of Pakistan FBR Shaukat Tarin Pakistan Federal Minister for Finance Duty drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA)

Comments

Comments are closed.

DLTL claim: Notification to be issued soon: Tarin

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories