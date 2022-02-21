Dhabi Group agrees to make Rs60bn investment in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a successful visit of Dubai and due to his personal interest and endeavours, Dhabi Group agreed to make Rs 60 billion investment in Punjab.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the CM met United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak in Dubai. The host accorded a warm reception to the chief minister. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak announced making mega investment in the construction sector of Punjab and in this regard an agreement between the Punjab government and Dhabi Group had been finalised in Dubai.re.