ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KPRA launches crackdown against non-compliant taxpayers

Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: To improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched a crack-down against non-compliant taxpayers in Peshawar.

A team of KPRA Peshawar headed by Deputy Collector Saud Khan, Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor, Inspector Roohullah Khan, Inspector Muhammad Faheem Orakzai and Audit Officer Abid Saeed conducted raids on three wedding halls located on University Road and confiscated their record.

On the directives of KPRA DG Fayyaz Ali Shah, KPRA has launched crack-down against non-compliant taxpayers in Peshawar and the KPRA team conducted raids on Marcopolo Wedding Hall, Taroon Wedding Hall, and Aizaz Gathering Wedding Hall and confiscated their record. The wedding halls were served with notices multiple times and they were asked to submit their records to KPRA but they did not respond to the notices after which the raids were conducted and records were confiscated as per KPRA rules and regulations.

KPRA Deputy Collector Saud Khan in his statement said that the drive has been started on the directives of DG KPRA to improve tax compliance and they will make sure that every service provider in Peshawar pays his/her due sales tax on services to KPRA on time. “Ever service provider in the city should register his/her business with the KPRA and start submitting due tax on time to avoid any legal action,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Tax Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) non compliant taxpayers KPRA team conducted raids

Comments

Comments are closed.

KPRA launches crackdown against non-compliant taxpayers

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories