Haleem criticises Sindh govt over ‘poor’ law, order

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday visited Thatta, Sujawal, Khoski, Golarchi, Badin, Mithi and Naukot on a daylong visit.

PTI leaders Haji Nisar Arain, Lala Aminullah Musakhel, Arsalan Brohi, Advocate Bhagwandas, Akbar Pali, Arslan Khalid and others also accompanied him. PTI workers warmly welcomed Haleem Adil Sheikh at various places.

Haleem Adil Shaikh, on the occasion, talked about PTI’s long march from Ghotki to Karachi, set to start on February 26.

Haleem Adil reached Sujawal and paid a visit to home of Sindh University student Almas Bhan who is victim of harassment and violence at the campus. He expressed solidarity with her and her family and assured them of all-out assistance.

Speaking at the occasion to media persons, he said lives and honour of our daughters were not safe in universities. He said that DNA report of Namarta Kumari and Nousheen Shah pointed out links between killing of both the students but the PPP government was trying to give these murders a colour of suicide.

He appealed to Chief Justice Sindh High court to take a sou moto notice of the rising incidents of violence and harassment of female students in universities of the province.

Later, Haleem Adil Sheikh visited Sujawal, where talking to media he termed the proposed march of Pakistan Peoples Party as ‘April fool’.

He said lives of citizens are not safe in Sindh. He said five persons of Bhand community were murdered. He said children are dying in Thar, students are not getting textbooks and medicines are unavailable in hospitals. He said the PPP while neglecting all these issues is planning a long march to Islamabad.

He said that he PTI will hold a march from February 26 to expose ‘real face’ of PPP that had deprived people of Sindh of basic facilities.

“We are fighting a battle for rights of people of the province so we have named our march as ‘Haqooq-e-Sindh,” Haleem said, adding that federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Ali Zaidi and other leaders of PTI will lead this march The opposition leader later reached Badin at Insaf House where he was received by Arbab Muhammad Rafiq, Ghulam Rasool Memon and others.

Speaking to media said that all the opposition parties have joined hands against the PTI but their attempts for an in-house or out of the house change will fail. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not only complete this term but he will also form the next government as PTI was the only party striving for rights of Pakistanis. He censured Sindh government for its failure in maintaining law and order in the province.

The people of Sindh will make ‘Zardari and company’ accountable for their crimes, he said. He alleged that police were engaged in land grabbing and selling drugs, while 14 people had lost lives in Karachi in one and a half month, besides thousands of cars and motorcycles have been snatched or stolen.