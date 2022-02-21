ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Rohit’s elevation to India Test captaincy praised by pundits, players

AFP 21 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: Indian pundits and players on Sunday hailed Rohit Sharma as the new all-format skipper after he replaced Virat Kohli in one of world cricket’s biggest jobs.

Rohit, 34, was appointed Test captain on Saturday ahead of the two-Test Sri Lanka series next month which will be preceded by three Twenty20 internationals beginning on Thursday.

The swashbuckling opener was a unanimous choice for the Test job after he took over the white-ball duties from Kohli, who gave up the T20 captaincy last year and then was sacked as 50-over skipper.

The Indian Express newspaper said: “A new era in Indian cricket has begun in earnest, with Rohit Sharma now captain in all three formats.”

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar praised Rohit’s leadership skills. “From the way he speaks, it seems like the players know their roles,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“And they know what the team expects from them and what the captain expects from them.” Rohit led the team to a 3-0 ODI sweep of West Indies and then his team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three T20 matches with the third and final match later Sunday. An outstanding limited-overs batsman, Rohit made his Test debut batting at number six in 2013.

