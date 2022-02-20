ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Yadav blitz lifts India to 184-5 in third West Indies T20

AFP Updated 20 Feb, 2022

KOLKATA: Batsman Suryakumar Yadav hit a quickfire 65 to power India to 184 for five in the third Twenty20 international against the West Indies on Sunday.

India, who took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday, lost their top four batsmen for 93 runs in the 14th over after being invited to bat first in Kolkata.

But Yadav held firm from one end to take on the West Indies attack in a 91-run partnership off 37 balls with Venkatesh Iyer, who hit an unbeaten 35, and help put up a challenging total.

Yadav raised his fourth T20 fifty in 27 balls and finished with seven sixes including three in the final over that cost West Indies 21 runs.

Pace spearhead Jason Holder sent back Ruturaj Gaikwad for four after hitting a ball straight to Kyle Mayers at third man where he took a juggling catch.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan hit back with a string of boundaries to bring up the team's 50 off 41 balls but leg spinner Hayden Walsh broke through.

Iyer fell to Walsh for 25 off 16 deliveries and the left-handed Kishan soon followed his partner to the pavilion after being bowled by Roston Chase. He made 34.

Fast bowler Dominic Drakes bowled Rohit Sharma, who was appointed Test captain on Saturday to complete his leadership takeover across formats, for seven after the skipper dropped down to number four from his usual opening slot.

Yadav and Iyer -- the right-left batting pair that helped India post a winning total in the previous match -- took the attack to the opposition.

India handed an international debut to fast bowler Avesh Khan, who went for $1.32 million to Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants in the mega auction last weekend.

India T20I West Indies

