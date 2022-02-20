West Indies opt to bowl against India in third T20

KOLKATA: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl against India as the tourists look for a consolation win in the third Twenty20 international on Sunday.

The West Indies, who have already lost the three-ODI series after losing the first two matches, have made four changes to their team in Kolkata.

"When we look at the two games that we lost, we have batted well but we faltered during our fielding and bowling at the death," Pollard said at the toss.

"It is also an opportunity for the guys (new players in the XI) to have a taste of the conditions and see what they can offer."

The hosts made four changes to their team after previous match heroes Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were given a break.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been added to the XI and will open the batting with Ishan Kishan.

New all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, who was appointed Test leader on Saturday, said the team have one eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"There is a lot of cricket ahead of us and the challenge for the World Cup would be to make sure we are mentally and physically fresh," said Rohit.

"We have an eye on that but at the moment everything looks fine and we are just taking it one game at a time."

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Dominic Drakes

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)