Opposition's no-confidence move mere attempt to make a 'fresh deal': FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the opposition's announcement to present a no-confidence motion was an "attempt at a bargaining chip for a fresh deal."

"@PTIofficial parliamentarians & our allies will collectively defeat their attempts to evade accountability," Qureshi said in a Twitter post.

"As PM @ImranKhanPTI has consistently stated, the possibility of an NRO is zero," he added.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that his government will not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the opposition.

While addressing a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin, he said opposition parties had been pressurising the government to gain amnesty.

Allowing Nawaz to leave Pakistan was a 'big mistake': PM Imran

"They [opposition] are worried that Imran Khan will not give any NRO to them as Pervez Musharraf did," he said, adding that "as long as I am alive, I will not spare them unless they return Pakistan's stolen money."

Commenting on the opposition's intent to bring a no-confidence motion against him, PM Imran said that they are afraid that if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government completed its full five-year term, the party would also win the next general election in 2023.

Last week, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Fazl said that the PDM had announced the no-trust motion at this stage “because we have a firm intention of doing so.”

The PDM chief said that the alliance would try to get the government's allied parties on board in order to get a voting majority in the National Assembly to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.