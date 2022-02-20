ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Australia win toss, bat in fifth T20 against Sri Lanka

AFP 20 Feb, 2022

MELBOURNE: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat in the fifth and final Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The home side are looking for a clean sweep against the visitors after winning all four previous games, including a six-wicket win in the last clash on Friday.

With bowling spearheads Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc again rested, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson continue to shoulder the pace attack.

Finch reverts to opening the batting instead of Ashton Agar, who performed the role in the last two matches, in an otherwise unchanged team.

Sri Lanka made three changes with Kamil Mishara coming in for underperforming opener Danushka Gunathilaka while Janith Liyanage replaces Dinesh Chandimal at number five. Both are making their debut.

Spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who has been costly in the last two games, was axed with slow left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama taking his place.

Star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and paceman Binura Fernando were both unavailable again due to Covid-19, while speedster Nuwan Thushara misses out once more with a side strain.

Australia: Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (capt), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Donovan Koch (AUS) and Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV umpire: Shawn Craig (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

