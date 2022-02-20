ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Abolishment of CDC: CCoTL seeks report on impact

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 20 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics (CCoTL) has directed Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) to brief it on impact of cost savings passed on to the consumers due to abolishment of Channel Development Cess (CDC), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

These instructions were issued at a recent meeting of the Committee presided over by Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, when the issue of charges collected on Ports on hydrocarbons was raised.

The CCoTL was briefed on all charges collected on LNG and petroleum products at the port along with the comparative analysis of charges collected by the regional ports. It was apprised that 19% port charges had already been abolished by PQA and would be further reduced, if at all, after the report of M/s Yousuf Adil & Co. Chartered Accountants (formerly Deloitte). According to sources, the Committee was informed that the decision regarding abolishment of the Channel Development Cess was to reduce the cost of RLNG for consumers.

PPRA rules: LNG cargoes given 6-month exemption

It was noted that the benefits of abolishing the Channel Development Cess have been passed on to the consumers by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO). However, it could not be verified in case Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) due to lack of any cost break up. The Committee conveyed its serious concerns on the issue.

After detailed discussion on the issue, the CCoTL constituted a committee under the Chairman of Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, and comprising of Additional Secretary, Petroleum Division, Chairman OGRA, Chairman PQA and Chairman, KPT, which will deliberate on the issue of port congestion due to arrival of vessels/ ships carrying hydrocarbons and make recommendations to streamline the process. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs will provide secretariat support to the committee.

The CCoTL also directed Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) to make a presentation on the impact of cost savings passed on to the consumers, due to the abolishment of Channel Development Cess (CDC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LNG OGRA PSO KPT petroleum products Minister for Maritime Affairs Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics Abolishment of CDC Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) Federal Minister Ali Zaidi

Comments

1000 characters

Abolishment of CDC: CCoTL seeks report on impact

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

Mobile phones: Jul-Jan imports soar 11.86pc to $1.27bn YoY

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

Read more stories