PPP nominates Nisar Khuhro for Senate seat

INP 20 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced that Pakistan People’s Party has awarded a ticket to its Sindh President Nisar Khuhro for the seat vacated after the disqualification of PTI Senator Faisal Vawda.

“The elections on the vacant Senate seat from Sindh will be held on March 09 and PPP has decided to nominate Nisar Khuhro for it,” he said and added, “Nisar Khuhro has submitted his nomination papers for the slot today.

He shared that Gul Muhammad Jakhrani and Aajiz Dhamrah will be the covering candidates for the PPP ticket holder. It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for election on the Senate seat vacated after disqualification of PTI’s Faisal Vawda.

The ECP had disqualified Faisal Vawda for a lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution in its decision last Wednesday. “The polling for the vacant senate seat will be held on March 09 in the Sindh Assembly building,” the ECP announced. “The candidates can submit their nomination papers from February 17 to 19,” the ECP said. “The lists of the candidates will be displayed at the office of the election commission on Feb 21”.

“Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on Feb 24, while appeals against the scrutiny decisions will be heard on Feb 28,” the ECP stated.

