ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Sugar mafia’ planning another nationwide crisis

INP 20 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Dr Shahid Rasheed Butt on Saturday said the sugar mafia has planned a new sugar crisis in the country for undue profits.

Failure on the part of the government to import sugar immediately will only embolden the sugar mafia, which is tantamount to helping it, he said. Shahid Rasheed Butt said in a statement issued here today said that a province where the price of flour is higher than the rest of the country is fuelling the flour crisis for political purposes.

Making the people a scapegoat for political point-scoring is unacceptable, therefore, this practice should be stopped immediately, he added. The business leader said that the price of wheat, corn and other commodities has risen in the global market because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, so there should be no delay in importing sugar and other needed items.

He said that sugarcane production in Pakistan has been estimated to fall by 25% due to which sugar production will be reduced, and the price will increase which if not tackled urgently will lead to a crisis in the country. If the government does not want to import sugar itself, then it should allow the private sector to import duty-free sugar so that the price in the market can be moderated and the intentions of the mafia can be thwarted.

ICCI ICCI former President Dr Shahid Rasheed Butt ‘Sugar mafia’ nationwide crisis sugar crisis in Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Sugar mafia’ planning another nationwide crisis

Invasion ‘warning’: Ukraine urges West to back ‘shield’ against Russia

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

Mobile phones: Jul-Jan imports soar 11.86pc to $1.27bn YoY

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

Read more stories