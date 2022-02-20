CJP constitutes committees to manage apex court’s affairs

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has constituted committees, headed by the Supreme Court (SC) judges, for managing various affairs of the Supreme Court.

The appeals/ applications for order and for permission to withdraw petitions/ appeals shall be placed in chambers before Chief Justice Bandial.

Application to tax bills returned by taxing officer/ registrar applications before Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, application for amendment of pleading of petitions/ appeals, setting aside exparte orders and applications for striking out or adding a party before Justice Yahya Afridi.

Chief Justice Bandial to accord sanction to expenditure/ amount claimed by the sitting judges of the Supreme Court on account of reimbursement of medical charges. Sanction to medical bills in respect of former judges up to a monetary limit above Rs100,000 will be granted by the chief justice, while registrar will grant approval to bills from 75,000 to 100,000.

The chief justice has re-constituted the Building Committee of the Supreme Court, which will be headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. The committee shall supervise the affairs of all the buildings of the Supreme Court, at Principal Seats, Branch Registries and the Judges Guest Houses, Lodges and attached assets including the Supreme Court Museum.

The Research Committee will be headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprise Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Munib Akhtar. A two-judge committee headed by Justice Qazi Faez will make recommendations for the appointment of Law Clerks and extension in their tenure as and when their services will be required by the court.

A five-member committee, headed by Justice Isa, will look after the enrolment of Advocate-on-Record. Justice Qazi Faez’s committee will also supervise and monitor the functions and performance of the Special Courts (Anti-Terrorism Courts) in Pakistan.

A two-member committee, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will monitor the progress on the Expeditious Justice Initiative. The chief justice re-constituted the “Departmental Committee” for the purpose of making recommendations for appointments, promotion and confirmation to the vacant posts in the Supreme Court. This committee will be headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The IT Committee of the Supreme Court will be headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprise Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar. The Federal Judicial Academy, Administrative Committee will be headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprise Justice Munib Akhtar.

