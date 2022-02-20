ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CJP constitutes committees to manage apex court’s affairs

Recorder Report 20 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has constituted committees, headed by the Supreme Court (SC) judges, for managing various affairs of the Supreme Court.

The appeals/ applications for order and for permission to withdraw petitions/ appeals shall be placed in chambers before Chief Justice Bandial.

Application to tax bills returned by taxing officer/ registrar applications before Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, application for amendment of pleading of petitions/ appeals, setting aside exparte orders and applications for striking out or adding a party before Justice Yahya Afridi.

Chief Justice Bandial to accord sanction to expenditure/ amount claimed by the sitting judges of the Supreme Court on account of reimbursement of medical charges. Sanction to medical bills in respect of former judges up to a monetary limit above Rs100,000 will be granted by the chief justice, while registrar will grant approval to bills from 75,000 to 100,000.

The chief justice has re-constituted the Building Committee of the Supreme Court, which will be headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. The committee shall supervise the affairs of all the buildings of the Supreme Court, at Principal Seats, Branch Registries and the Judges Guest Houses, Lodges and attached assets including the Supreme Court Museum.

The Research Committee will be headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprise Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Munib Akhtar. A two-judge committee headed by Justice Qazi Faez will make recommendations for the appointment of Law Clerks and extension in their tenure as and when their services will be required by the court.

A five-member committee, headed by Justice Isa, will look after the enrolment of Advocate-on-Record. Justice Qazi Faez’s committee will also supervise and monitor the functions and performance of the Special Courts (Anti-Terrorism Courts) in Pakistan.

A two-member committee, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will monitor the progress on the Expeditious Justice Initiative. The chief justice re-constituted the “Departmental Committee” for the purpose of making recommendations for appointments, promotion and confirmation to the vacant posts in the Supreme Court. This committee will be headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The IT Committee of the Supreme Court will be headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprise Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar. The Federal Judicial Academy, Administrative Committee will be headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprise Justice Munib Akhtar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CJP Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial apex court’s affairs

Comments

Comments are closed.

CJP constitutes committees to manage apex court’s affairs

Invasion ‘warning’: Ukraine urges West to back ‘shield’ against Russia

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

Mobile phones: Jul-Jan imports soar 11.86pc to $1.27bn YoY

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

Read more stories