NICFCD official convicted

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday convicted an official of National Industrial Cooperative Finance Corporation Department (NICFCD) Abdul Rehman for five-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs884.57 million.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) charged the convict Abdul Rehman for illegal sale of government land in alleged connivance and abetment of co-accused Zahid Hussain.

The NAB had filed the reference in 2017 regarding alleged corruption and misuse of authority. Accused Zahid Hussain absconded during the course of inquiry proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022