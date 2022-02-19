ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,976
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,498,676
1,98324hr
Sindh
563,314
Punjab
498,322
Balochistan
35,206
Islamabad
133,702
KPK
214,277
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rohit named India's Test captain, Rahane and Pujara dropped

Reuters 19 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: Opener Rohit Sharma was named India's Test captain on Saturday, succeeding Virat Kohli as the team's leader in all three formats ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka.

Kohli, India's most successful test captain, resigned from the role in a shock move last month after seven years in charge.

"Rohit is the number one player in the country. We spoke to him and he's absolutely OK (to lead the team in all formats)," selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma told a virtual news conference.

"Under a player as experienced as Rohit, we can also groom future leaders of the team."

India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 internationals starting on Thursday, before the two-Test series next month.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is Rohit's deputy in both the squads.

The opening test in Mohali will be Kohli's 100th.

The selectors dropped senior batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane but Sharma said it was to give them a chance to rediscover their form in domestic cricket.

"We've told them that we are not considering them for the two Tests against Sri Lanka but the door is absolutely open for them.

"We told them to go and play Ranji Trophy matches. We will use the series to try others."

Batsman KL Rahul and spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar missed out with injuries while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's selection was subject to fitness, Sharma said.

Left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav was recalled to the Test squad.

"Kuldeep adds variation to the squad and his bowling is difficult to read," Sharma explained.

"He had a slump in form and was out of the squad. But he bowled in the recent one-dayer and we believe given enough chances, he'd be an asset for the team."

Kohli and Pant have been allowed to skip Sunday's Twenty20 dead rubber against West Indies and return home, Sharma added.

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharath (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan

India Cricket Sri Lanka Rohit Sharma

Comments

1000 characters

Rohit named India's Test captain, Rahane and Pujara dropped

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

World Bank proposal would shift about $1 billion from Afghan trust

RDAs: experts urge investment in PSX, say market will bounce back

At least three policemen injured in grenade attack in Peshawar

Auto financing drops marginally month-on-month

$16m investment: ‘realme’ begins assembling smartphones in Pakistan

James Faulkner withdraws from PSL, blames PCB for not honouring contractual agreement

Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine

US says 40% of Russian forces on Ukraine border in attack position

Read more stories