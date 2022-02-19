Animal rights activists demand implementation of ‘dog policy’

LAHORE: Animal rights activists demanded that Punjab government should notify policy regarding culling of dogs.

Addressing a press conference Founder CDRS Todd Shea along focal Person Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group Ayeza Haider, Animal Rights activist Aniza Khan, Afia Khan and Advocate Hamza Humayun said that the policy regarding culling of dogs was made on the directions of Lahore High Court.

They also said that they will approach Supreme Court of Pakistan if the dog policy made on the directions of Lahore High Court was not implemented by Punjab government.

The speakers said that the risk of getting bit and or contracting rabies is considerably reduced when a dog is neutered (which eliminates aggression) and vaccinated. Moreover, stray dogs are a beneficial part of the urban ecosystem – by preying upon rats that tend to thrive in waste and dumping sites, stray dogs help reduce the chances of epidemics such as plague from breaking out.

“Our purpose is to urge the government to notify an alternative policy to dog culling as soon as possible,” she posited. “The policy is with the Law Ministry. Once it is implemented, the issue of stray dogs will be summarily resolved,” said Ayeza Haider.

