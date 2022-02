Sarwar confers ‘Governor Award’ on 30 personalities

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar conferred “Governor Award” on 30 persons hailing from different walks of life.

The awards were conferred on poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, social worker Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa, Foreign affairs veteran, Ayaz Ahmed Chaudhary, women rights activist, Doctor Samia Raheel Qazi for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

Other recipients of awards are: Sultana Siddique, Qurat ul Allah, Chaudhary Muhammed Ashraf Dhalo, Mian Muhammad Ejaz, Muhammad Umer, Imtiaz Kousar, Dr Jahan Ara, Dr Sanita Saelor, Dr Ajaz Bashir, Dr Kosar Abdullah, Dr Fouzia Ashraf, Muhammad Adnan, Shehar Bano, Dr Ayesha Shoukat, Seth Qamar Khan, Bao Munir Ahmed, Dr Hamayun Taimor Baig, Azmi Khurram Bukhari and Dr Munir Ahmad.

